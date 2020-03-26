Non-profit organization makes hand soap and face masks for healthcare workers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A non-profit organization is lending a helping hand amid the coronavirus by making face masks and hand soap for medical personnel.
Order of the Eastern Star is a non-profit organization that strives to help the community in any way possible. Over the last week, they have been working to make face masks.
They will be given to medical personnel including members of Comanche County Emergency Management.
“With all our talent we can make these and get them out in large quantities. Not only that, we have soap that we’re packaging also for the medical personnel to remind them or anyone that’s around them to make sure they’re washing their hands for twenty seconds," said Michell Rosario.
The organization provided the supplies along with Michell who owns her own scrubs and body butter company.
“During times like this, you have to put aside anything you have going on and help in any way that you can," said Rosario.
She said they are making various masks. Some are disposable, reversible, and all different sizes to fit as many people as possible. Rhonda Finney is a nurse and said it feels good to help.
“I’ve worked in patient, I’ve worked home health and we kind of take for granted always having masks available. We’ve got to get these things back into the hands of those people that need it," said Finney.
So far the group has made over 100 face masks and will continue to make them as the need persists.
“All free of charge, all free of charge because that’s what our organization is about is giving back to community," said Rosario.
Michell said you can give them a call at 580-215-2450 if you are medical personnel in need of face masks.
