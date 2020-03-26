Okla. Commerce Dept. working to clarify ‘essential’ businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has released further guidance for those unsure if their business is essential or not.
The department has created a website which allows businesses and employees to learn about what businesses are considered essential under the governor’s order.
“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s goal is to maximize the safety of our business owners and employees while also giving our businesses the best opportunity to survive during this challenging time,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “We received significant input from the business community since the Governor’s announcement of the closure of non-essential businesses in the impacted counties. We were able to provide that input to Governor Stitt to help inform the decisions of Executive Order 2020-07.”
Included is a reference guide with NAICS codes and business descriptions: Oklahoma Essential Industries List as well as a form to fill out to request clarification or an exemption. There is also an FAQ addressing a variety of business- and industry-related questions.
