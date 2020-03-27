April elections in Comanche County postponed

By Jarred Burk | March 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:56 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Comanche County elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said the following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30th:

  1. Caddo Kiowa Tech Center
  2. Snyder Public Schools
  3. Walters Public Schools
  4. Bishop Public Schools

Absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed.

For more information on how to get another, contact the county election board office.

