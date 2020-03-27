April elections in Comanche County postponed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Comanche County elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said the following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30th:
- Caddo Kiowa Tech Center
- Snyder Public Schools
- Walters Public Schools
- Bishop Public Schools
Absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed.
For more information on how to get another, contact the county election board office.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.