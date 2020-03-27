LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This evening rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast primarily for central, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. Showers will remain in eastern Texoma through 5-6am tomorrow morning. Once the rain clears, sunshine will move back into Texoma.
High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds tomorrow afternoon will start out of the southwest and then turn to the northwest at 15-25mph.
Winds will die down on Sunday, and more cloud cover will roll in. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 70s.
Monday morning widespread rain showers will move into southern Texoma. Those showers will move northward during the afternoon, and bring rain into southwest Oklahoma. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 60s.
Isolated rain showers will stick around into Tuesday morning, and then clear out to the east. High temperatures Tuesday will be back into the lower 70s.
Wednesday afternoon we should catch a break from the rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday low end rain chances remain in the forecast, but it is likely most places will stay dry. High temperatures will drop into the mid 60s Friday afternoon due to cloud cover and winds out of the north at 15-25mph.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
