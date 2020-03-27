LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! While we’re seeing areas of patchy fog & mist this morning.. it is going to lift out of our region within the next couple of hours. The rest of your Friday is trending mostly cloudy and dry into the morning & early afternoon. High temperatures today will be cooler but still warm, only in the mid 80s! While a few low end rain chances are possible after lunchtime, but better chances arrive later during the evening hours. Eastern Texoma has the best chance to see a few moderate to heavy downpours and low end thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will stick around through 5AM Saturday morning.
For the weekend it is looking wicked spectacular! After the rain moves out in the early morning, we’ll see gradual clearing take place. By the afternoon we’re trending mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. It is going to be a bit breezy on Saturday. West to northwest winds at 15 to 25mph. The dry stretch continues into Sunday.. trending partly cloudy with highs also in the low 70s. The winds won’t nearly be as gusty during this time... north to southeast around 10 to 15mph.
We have a better chance at seeing rain in Texoma starting on Monday. During the day, we could be seeing heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 60s with increased cloud cover. Tuesday evening all rain chances should diminish and then dry weather will stick around through Wednesday. Highs back into the low 70s. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few isolated rain showers are possible as well during the day!
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
