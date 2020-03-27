Good morning! While we’re seeing areas of patchy fog & mist this morning.. it is going to lift out of our region within the next couple of hours. The rest of your Friday is trending mostly cloudy and dry into the morning & early afternoon. High temperatures today will be cooler but still warm, only in the mid 80s! While a few low end rain chances are possible after lunchtime, but better chances arrive later during the evening hours. Eastern Texoma has the best chance to see a few moderate to heavy downpours and low end thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will stick around through 5AM Saturday morning.