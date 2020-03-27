Lawton Animal Welfare talks pets, COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare wants to clear up the confusion about the coronavirus.
Superintendent Russell Anderson says they’ve been getting a lot of questions regarding the coronavirus and peoples’ pets.
Anderson wants people to know that coronavirus can NOT be transferred to or from your pet to you.
He says there have been several cases where people have even surrendered their animals out of fear from the coronavirus.
Right now, the shelter is still adopting out animals. However, only 10 people are allowed inside the shelter at one time.
Anderson says they are taking in more pets than are getting adopted out.
For more information on the animals, or how to donate, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare on Facebook.
