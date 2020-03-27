Local musicians streaming live concerts amid coronavirus cancellations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Coronavirus has canceled most events recently, but a group of local musicians is hoping to keep the live music scene alive through streaming.
“We had a bunch of shows scheduled and coming up and they’ve all been canceled because people can’t gather. It’s awful, it sucks, I’m not going to lie, but luckily technology has advanced in a way that we can do something,” said musician Brandynn Garcia.
That something is called the Virtual Soundemonium Festival, which is set to kick off Saturday night.
“Online you can do a Facebook live show and people can pay you as if they’re going and tipping your jar. In other places they’ve done it, the artists can ship back some of the proceeds to the venues that help them out, where they’ll play when all this is done,” said event promoter Scott Rains.
Several bands and musicians have already signed up, with some pledging to split their profits with local venues that are shut down, such as the Railhead Saloon. But they’re hoping for more involvement from the community to help the event offer even more entertainment while we’re all stuck at home.
“I am definitely challenging all of the other local bands. I don’t care what genre. If you live in Lawton, the venues you play at the most are hurting. If it’s just sitting on your couch with your acoustic just jamming some covers or originals, do it. Give back to the people who give you a platform to play your music. That’s what we’re going to do, and we hope others will do the same,” Garcia said.
If you’re interested in performing, you just need to let the event’s promoters know when and where you’ll be playing so they can publicize it. If you want to do that, or to simply learn how to watch the performances, you can find that information here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.