STATE UPDATE: Cases grow to 322, area cases grow by 4

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The State of Oklahoma says positive COVID-19 tests continue to increase.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 322. The number of patients requiring hospitalization is at 105 with eight deaths.
There have been 1,084 negative tests in the state.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to lead the state in number of cases with 94 and 49 respectively.
Comanche County has three new cases.
Caddo County has been added to the list with one positive test, reportedly in Anadarko.
The numbers in Stephens, Jackson and Grady Counties remained unchanged on Friday.
