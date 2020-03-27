Stitt says most abortions, other routine procedures to be halted during emergency order

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt is working to clarify what medical procedures are to be postponed during his emergency order.
As part of the order Stitt says any abortion service as defined by state law which is not a medical emergency or otherwise necessary to prevent serious health risks to the unborn child’s mother are to be halted during the emergency order.
“We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responders and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting against this virus.”
The order also postpones routine dermatological, ophthalmological and dental procedures and most orthopedic surgeries.
