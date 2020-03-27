United Way of SWOK setting aside $100.000 to help agencies, holding ‘Bear Hunt’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is working to provide assistance for people in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Officials with the agency say they have set aside $100,000 to help those in need over the coming months.
They say the help will be done incrementally. Immediate needs like food, shelter and medication will be addressed first. In 60 days the situation will be reassessed and determine what is needed at that time. They will also assist in long term needs for their agencies which have their operating budgets negatively impacted by the crisis.
The United Way of SWOK is also working to develop ideas to keep families active.
On March 25 the group launched a community wide “Bear Hunt” which promotes social distancing while letting families get out of the house and have some fun.
Community members and businesses can place a stuffed bear in their front window allowing families to drive around and so a scavenger hunt from inside their vehicles.
If you want to give hints on where to find them, those participting can post them on United Way of SWOK’s Facebook page under the Bear Hunt post.
