Center for Creative Living continues to feed seniors daily

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Center for Creative Living may be closed, however they are continuing to help seniors from a distance, something they say is important especially during times like this.
The Center for Creative Living may be closed to the public, however their kitchen is still being utilized. That’s because employees are making sure seniors receive a meal. All they have to do is pull up and a staff member will bring it to them.
“We’re making meals Monday through Friday, we’re making hot meals. We’re making 50 meals a day and serving them to senior citizens, and we’re averaging between 35-45 meals every day," said Executive Director, Lorene Miller.
She said outside of just hot meals they always have frozen meals available for seniors to save for later or over the weekend.
Judy Cantrell said she’s been coming to the center for several years, and is thankful for what they are doing.
“It’s real nice, real handy. It beats having to cook. The food is real good. It’s a good variety," said Cantrell.
Lorene said not only are they providing meals for seniors, they are checking up on them through the Phone Alert League Program which was started over 30 years ago.
“A team of volunteers call them on the phone just to ask them if they’re okay, maybe if they have a need or something, or they might need a meal or something, just to find out if they’re okay. It’s just another level of support for local seniors to be checked on and to feel loved while they’re isolated," said Miller.
The Center for Creative Living is a non-profit organization. Lorene said their services are being made possible of the community.
“United Way has helped us so much and they continue to reach out to us, so the people who contribute to United Way is our community, so again by the generosity of this community and the citizens in this community we’re able to continue to feed our senior citizens," said Miller.
The Center for Creative Living will serve meals Monday through Friday from 8- 4:30 p.m. You can see a list of what they will serve on their Facebook page every morning. Donations are always accepted.
