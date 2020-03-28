LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking gusty winds out of the west for the remainder of the evening. We will keep the mostly sunny skies as well, but then after 10PM more cloud cover will begin to roll in. Temperatures by 10PM will be around 57 degrees.
Tomorrow morning low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will still climb into the lower 70s.
Monday morning rain showers will begin to push in out of the south. Those will move northward into the afternoon, bringing widespread rain throughout most of Texoma. Rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will stick around into Tuesday. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s.
We will get a chance to dry out on Wednesday with temperatures back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday and Friday more rain chances return to the forecast with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Next Saturday looks dry with plenty sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
