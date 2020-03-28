Fort Sill confirms third COVID-19 case on post, 7th case in Comanche County

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials confirmed on Saturday that a family member of an active-duty service member from Fort Sill has tested positive for COVID-19. Fort Sill currently has three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
The family member is self-quarantining at their residence in Comanche County. The service member is showing mild symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 at Reynolds Army Health Clinic. The results are pending.
Fort Sill is following the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center.
For public health tracking purposes, the family member is being counted as the 7th positive case for Comanche County. As of today Fort Sill has three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Fort Sill is currently operating at Health Protection Charlie.
