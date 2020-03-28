United Way helping out non profit organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is donating money to 7 non profit organizations in the area.
There was an agreement with the board of directors to distribute $100,000 for donations over the next couple of months.
Seniors are excited that United Way donation to the Center For Creative living will help keep food in their mouths during these hard times. Petra Taylor is one of them.
“That means a lot to seniors when you are by yourself and can get a home cooked meal and you don’t want to cook that much, I really appreciate it," said Taylor.
Tommye Hobbs said she’s thankful for the money that will keep the center open but she’s ready for the doors to open back up.
“I just hope they keep up and running i’ll be glad when this virus is over so we can come back. I miss it, I miss my friends, I miss my exercise, I miss the food, I miss everything," said Hobbs.
Both seniors eat at center on a regular basis. Frank Myers from United Way of Southwest Oklahoma said they realized how covid-19 has really impacted non profits organizations.
“Our job is to fund the non profits of this community. So our board of directors made the decision to reach into our emergency reserves for circumstances like this and be able to say how can we help what can we do. We reached out to those partner agencies and broke them up into groups to see who are doing emergency services right now," said Myers.
Non profits that were chosen can help with utility assistance, food services, shelter or healthcare.
“That’s going to include C Carter Crane, Catholic Charity, Hearts That Care, Family Promise, Lawton Food Bank, The Center For Creative Living and the Salvation Army," said Myers.
