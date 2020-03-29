LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Wide spread rain showers and thunderstorms will move into Texoma tomorrow morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with primary threats of wind and hail. The severe threat remains very low. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the low to mid 60s.
During the early morning hours Tuesday, rain showers will move out to the east. We should see a little sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.
Wednesday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s.
A few more rain chances are possible on Thursday and Friday. Winds will pick up as well towards the end of the week. Thursday afternoon winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph. Friday afternoon winds will be out of the north at 15-25mph. Those northerly winds will keep temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s. Low end rain chances are possible next Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
