Gov. Stitt issues updates to Executive Order, orders mandatory quarantine for travelers from six states

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has issued additional updates to Executive Order 2020-07 that will require travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, as well as issue protections for health care workers and vulnerable populations. The six states included in the order are: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana and Washington.
Below is the statement from the Governor’s Office:
OKLAHOMA CITY (March 29, 2020) – Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a sixth amendment to Executive Order (EO) 2020-07, requiring travelers from six states to self-quarantine for 14 days, requiring delivery personnel to submit to screenings upon request at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities and daycares, and protecting health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or childcare.
“Our health care workers are the true heroes in this fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Stitt. “These protections will continue to keep them and their families safe as they work to take care of their fellow Oklahomans.”
In accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, Sixth Amended EO 2020-07 requires travelers entering Oklahoma from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. This requirement also extends to anyone who has traveled from California, Louisiana or Washington.
Self-quarantine protocols include staying at home, not having visitors and practicing social distancing. Individuals who are self-quarantined and need access to groceries or medication should seek to have them delivered to their doorstep or call 211 for assistance.
Sixth Amended EO 2020-07 also requires delivery personnel to submit to screening upon request before entering any hospital, long term care facility or childcare facility. This screening would likely include a temperature check and short questionnaire about possible exposure to COVID-19.
Additionally, Sixth Amended EO 2020-07 protects health care workers and their families from discrimination related to housing or child care.
“We know how critical it is that our health care workers have access to child care so they can continue their vital life-saving work,” said Gov. Stitt. “It goes against the Oklahoma Standard to exclude families of health care workers from the services they need while they are working so hard to protect us.”
