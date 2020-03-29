Hundreds participate in Lawton health challenges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds are staying active and healthy amid the Coronavirus pandemic by participating in the 100 Mile Chairs Challenge. This is something the Lawton Fort Still Chamber of Commerce put together earlier this year.
It is a way for people to track their miles whether they are running, walking, cycling, or rowing all by April 15th to be entered in to win a FitBit watch.
In conjunction to this people are also participating in the 580 Challenge, which encourages people to lose weight. Brandi Sims with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said participants have committed to lose up to a total of 6,200 pounds all together.
“We have actually 600 people that are registered for both of the events, or both of the challenges, which is fantastic for us and fantastic for them to say, ‘hey, I want to adopt that healthier lifestyle and I want to get fit, but I’m also going to get connected with my support group.’ We have Facebook groups for both of the challenges," said Sims.
There is still plenty of time to register for both challenges and start initiating a healthier lifestyle. Sims said she is actively participating, herself.
“I’ve been excited to be able to track my miles through my smart watch and be able to share my progress as we continued on through the challenge over the last few months," said Sims. “Also with the 580 Challenge tracking my weight loss. My goal was at least 15 pounds and so far I’ve gotten to 7.5, so I’m halfway through.”
It is free to register. You can go to the Chamber’s website for more information and learn about the 580 Challenge on the Lawton Proud Facebook page.
