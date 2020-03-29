Man stabbed, left along road in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being stabbed near Trail Road and Highway 7.
According to dispatchers, the man and a woman were driving when the woman stabbed the man, left him on the side of the road, then took off towards Duncan.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman was taken in to the Comanche County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff believes some sort of incident may have lead up to the stabbing.
