The Quarantine Glow Party organized by Events by our Group

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a fun night for kids and families stuck at their houses while practicing social distancing.
(Quarantine Glow Party/ Hosted at your own house)
The Quarantine Glow Party was organized by events by our group so that the Lawton community and others can feel like they have something fun to do.
People were invited to turn on their own music, grab a glow stick or flashlight and dance like no body was watching.
Kat Funaki helped organize the event and was one of many who participated.
“This is a way for people to stay home and self-quarantine and just have fun while they are doing it,” said Funaki.
