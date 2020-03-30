All students will soon be able to receive free school lunches after waiver approved

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - All school students in Oklahoma will soon be able to receive two free meals per day.
The Oklahoma Department of Education says they applied for a waiver from the federal government on March 11 and March 25 which would remove certain requirements of school districts. Those waivers were approved over the weekend.
Those requirements said the feeding sites could only be located in high need areas under the Emergency School Closure provisions of the Seamless Summer Option and the the Summer Food Service Program. Those provisions meant districts could provide free meals only if 50-percent of students at a school met eligibility for the free and reduced price lunch program.
With the waiver, school districts can provide food district wide.
“Amid such uncertainty and instability, we should not be asking our families or schools to worry over needless red tape,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “This waiver means that, following a simple application, any district in the state can establish feeding sites for up to two free meals a day for every student who needs one.”
The waiver will stay in effect until June 30, or until the federally declared public health emergency expires
