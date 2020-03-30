CCMH says employee has tested positive for COVID-19

(LAWTON, OK) CCMH healthcare officials received COVID-19 test results back over the weekend to bring the total number to 10 of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) through CCMH testing protocols. Six of those positives where tested through the hospital and four tested positive through our Assessment drive-through clinic. Three of the hospital tested patients remain as inpatients in our COVID-19 unit in isolation receiving care. We are also waiting on 23 patients’ test results who have also been admitted to our COVID unit. The remaining seven positives are self-quarantined at home. Today, the State Health Department reported a total of 12 for Comanche County.