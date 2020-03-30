CCMH says employee has tested positive for COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Comanche County Memorial Hospital say one of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Details about the positive test were not released by the hospital but they say the employee is self-quarantining. Any other staff or patients who came in contact with the employee are also being contacted.
CCMH’s entire press release has been copied below:
(LAWTON, OK) CCMH healthcare officials received COVID-19 test results back over the weekend to bring the total number to 10 of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) through CCMH testing protocols. Six of those positives where tested through the hospital and four tested positive through our Assessment drive-through clinic. Three of the hospital tested patients remain as inpatients in our COVID-19 unit in isolation receiving care. We are also waiting on 23 patients’ test results who have also been admitted to our COVID unit. The remaining seven positives are self-quarantined at home. Today, the State Health Department reported a total of 12 for Comanche County.
Our first positive result for one of our employees was reported over the weekend. This person has been notified and has been taking the precautionary measures to self-quarantine. Staff and anyone who has been in contact with this patient has been notified and all safeguards remain in place. No more patient information will be released as we follow HIPPA regulations for all patients.
Comanche County Health Department is investigating all positive cases in Comanche County. CCMH continues to be in contact with State and County Health Department officials on a daily basis.
CCMH has a dedicated coronavirus unit for suspected or confirmed patients in the hospital. Staff on these units have the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the patient population they are caring for and we are actively refining our processes and workflows in these areas.
Protection of our staff and patients remains our top priority. Recently, we have mandated that all employees must wear a mask during all patient encounters. This is to protect our staff from potential exposure to patients who may have coronavirus but are not displaying acute symptoms.
Since January, Comanche County Memorial Hospital has been working diligently to take precautionary measures for the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and use best practices to protect our patients, staff and community.
We have NEW visitor restrictions for outpatient appointments and surgeries.
Outpatient services and appointments are still taking place as of now. These patients will be screened for a temperature at either the Outpatient Center lobby or the Tomlinson Medical Center lobby. We have now limited visitors to these appointments. Only minors and the elderly who need assistance can have one visitor with them for their scheduled appointment. These visitors will be screened as well.
For Outpatient surgeries, we are now asking the visitor to wait in their vehicle to be called with an update regarding their loved one by a physicians or medical staff. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we continue to put safeguards in place for everyone.
As a reminder, NO visitors are permitted in the hospital with very few exceptions such as end-of-life situations, labor & delivery and pediatric patients. All visitors must be screened at the hospital front lobby. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the facility. All CCMH employees are being screened prior to their shift as well.
If you have general questions about coronavirus please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center hotline at 1-877-215-8336.
If you have minor symptoms please call your primary care provider. (If you do not have a primary care provider you can call our provider referral line at 510-7030.)
If you are experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever please call the Emergency Department a head of time to let them know you are on your way.
Our Assessment Drive-Through Clinic located at 3811 West Gore will be open from 2pm to 4pm on the weekdays for those who are experiencing symptoms such as a fever and cough.
Here are steps you can take to protect your health and the health of those around you:
• Wash your hands with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Practice social distancing.
• Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:
