Doctor Appreciation Day takes on new meaning during pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - March 30 is the annual National Doctors’ Day where we celebrate our doctors for the great work they do.
But, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’re quick to remind you they are not the only ones worthy of our praise.
"It’s called a healthcare team for a reason and anybody who says it’s not is crazy, especially in this fight. It’s a disease of multi presentations, it’s requires housekeeping, it requires respiratory therapists, it requires nurses, doctors, it requires therapists,” said Dr. Scott Michener, Chief Medical Officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
“We know this virus is spread by contamination and those viral particles can live on inanimate objects for long periods of time. So, housekeeping is hard at work, nurses are the backbone of the whole hospital,” said Dr. David Hanley, Anesthesiologist at Southwestern Medical Center.
The conditions we’re dealing with right now are just making the work health care professionals are doing that much more important.
“There’s a heightened level of anxiety and just like with everybody, there are some nerves. This is a new virus for us,” Dr. Michener said.
“I think you could ask any number of physicians that are in practice today, this is a one-off. This is the first time that any of us have had a change of this magnitude in our careers,” said Dr. Hanley.
Dr. Hanley said obviously these conditions aren’t ideal, but it’s what they signed up for.
“We all went into this profession, doctors and health care providers alike, to help people. To extend our compassion, our understanding, work hard, come up with solutions. Those solutions in a time like this have to be creative, they’re unique,” Dr. Hanley said.
While they’re the ones used to taking care of people, Dr. Michener said going forward it’s not just their responsibility.
“The community has to take care of each other as well. We’ve been practicing and preaching social distancing and hand hygiene and don’t touch your face, your eyes, your mouth. We’re kind of all in this together, physicians, patients, and community,” Dr. Michener said.
Dr. Michener said if you need to go out in public for whatever reason, you should act as though every single person, including yourself, has the disease.
