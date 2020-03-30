Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club brings new train to Kiddieland Park

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club now has a new train at Kiddieland Park. It is the newest ride they have had in over 50 years.
The Kiddieland Express made its way home in Duncan on Friday from Texas where it was built.
President of the Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club, Nate Edwards, said it is completely new with seating for over 20 people.
“This does have a hydraulic drive. The seats, the passenger cars are actually a little bit larger, so there’s a little bit more room inside the passenger cars," said Edwards. "It has a very smooth ride going around the track, and it’s really good.”
Fundraising efforts kicked off last year for the train that cost just under $80,000.
Edwards said this was made possible because of the community.
“It’s exciting to see the start from finish," said Edwards. "This train was built from the ground up, so it’s brand new in every way. So anytime we get to see those things we’re more involved in the process, and the more we are, the more we get excited about things.”
Past President, Chris Genn, said although Kiddieland Park is closed right now, he is excited about what is to come for the park in the near future.
“We wanted to get this out today and get the kids and families excited about what’s coming," said Genn. "We know that Kiddieland is going to be a busy, busy time when we do make it past this. We’re strong people. We are going to come out on the other side of this, eventually, and when we do we’re going to be ready.”
You can follow the Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club on Facebook for updates on when Kiddieland Park will open.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.