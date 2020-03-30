LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a very rainy day all throughout Texoma. Rain and storm chances will stick around through the early morning hours tomorrow. There is a level two slight risk that a few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. The main threats associated with the storms will be gusty winds and hail.
Tomorrow morning around 2-4am showers will move out, but cloud cover will stick around. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will get a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day with high temperatures warming back to around 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph.
Thursday’s high temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph. A few isolated rain chances are possible, but most should expect to remain dry.
Friday afternoon rain chances will be a little higher, primarily for eastern Texoma. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the mid 60s due to an early morning cold front that pushes in out of the northwest.
Saturday afternoon mostly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Rain and storm chances are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
