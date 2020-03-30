LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday! Scattered showers will slowly develop into widespread rain by mid to late morning. Rain will interact with a surgemoisture in the south and rain will spread northward, where by the afternoon all of Texoma will be dealing with wet conditions. Heavy downpours could lead to minor flash flooding. Today will be very breezy, southeast winds at 15 to 25mph. Later this evening, after 8PM, a few thunderstorms may develop in western Texoma and spread eastward by 2AM. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of Texoma under a level one marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The severe threat includes hail the size of golf balls and winds up to 60mph. Overall the severe threat is low but still not zero.
The low rain chances continue into early Tuesday morning with all rain activity being broken up by day break. We should see a little sunshine return by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer, in the mid 60s.
As of right now Wednesday is trending dry but mostly cloudy. High temperatures warming up, despite the clouds, into the upper 60s.
Rain does enter back into the forecast by Thursday and Friday. Thursday afternoon winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph. Highs warming, once again, into the mid 70s! By Friday, northerly winds return at 15 to 25mph and that’ll cool us off into the mid 60s.
A cold front will bring a slight drop to temperatures heading into Saturday before the system brings us more rain chances later in the weekend!
Have a great week ahead!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
