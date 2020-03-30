Happy Monday! Scattered showers will slowly develop into widespread rain by mid to late morning. Rain will interact with a surgemoisture in the south and rain will spread northward, where by the afternoon all of Texoma will be dealing with wet conditions. Heavy downpours could lead to minor flash flooding. Today will be very breezy, southeast winds at 15 to 25mph. Later this evening, after 8PM, a few thunderstorms may develop in western Texoma and spread eastward by 2AM. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of Texoma under a level one marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The severe threat includes hail the size of golf balls and winds up to 60mph. Overall the severe threat is low but still not zero.