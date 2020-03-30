Fort Sill family uses window art to bring hope amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - People are coming up with creative ways to pass the time as the coronavirus pandemic continues. One family on Fort Sill is using this time together to bring hope to their neighbors using art.
The Wadleigh’s say their home has always been a place open to expression through art.
“We do art projects, normally,” said Carissa Wadleigh. "Sometimes we do it on our own time, sometimes as a family.”
With the coronavirus outbreak keeping the Wadleigh’s at home, it has given them more time to bond as a family.
“A lot of being outside and going on walks and hanging out together, art projects, reading, writing," said Madison Wadleigh.
One of those art projects, is window art.
“We were inspired by the kids in Europe who have been quarantined, and they were placing rainbows and artwork in their windows for their neighbors as they socially distance and have something to look forward to on their walks," said Lea-Ann Wadleigh. "So being a creative family, we used our own ideas and took it to another level.”
The Wadleigh’s have collaborated on two window pieces so far: A mountain scene with sun rays and cherry blossoms with origami cranes and boats.
“So when we looked up the meaning of an origami crane, it was really fitting because it’s a symbol of hope and healing," said Lea-Ann. "So, we were inspired by that hope and just that message to our neighbors that everything’s going to be OK.”
The Wadleigh’s neighbors were inspired to create hope, as well.
“A lot of people had really positive things to say about it, and then they started creating some art," said Lea-Ann. "It’s been really neat to share that experience with each other even though we’re all inside and can’t interact.”
Madison said she already has a theme for their next window piece: outer space.
The Wadleigh’s said they are thinking about using paint for that next piece, and that it should be up in their window on Friday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.