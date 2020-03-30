Gun and ammunition sales increase in SWOK during COVID-19 pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many businesses are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, but as for gun stores, they have a different story.
Just as there has been an increase in buying toilet paper, the same goes for guns and ammunition.
“Our store is probably running three to four times its business,” said Joshua Powers, owner of Ares State Armory, LLC.
As for the Ares State Armory store and many other retailers, the business is booming.
Normally, in time that we are going through right now, people are somewhat in a panic or worried what the government is going to be able to provide for them," said Powers.
As these places fall under in the essential businesses category, they are allowed to remain open during this time of panic, which is a reason why so many people buy.
“When society is unsure of what is next, they can always count on the Second Amendment,” said Powers.
And for Kale Murphree, the owner of Murf’s Guns...
“I encourage everyone to buy,” said Murphree.
To put into perspective how much people are buying...
“I had 100,000 rounds of nine millimeters last week, starting off the week,” said Murphree. “Now I have about 4,000 left, and that’s only because I started limiting people on how much they can buy.”
As both owners encourage you to buy, they also believe that safely using a gun is the most important.
“I strongly recommend everybody try to take some type of safety class before just buying a gun and trying to use it,” said Powers.
The spike has not been seen since the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Ares State Armory is limiting four buyers in the store at a time. They are also following all of the CDC guidelines.
