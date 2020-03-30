Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Timmy Hill has won NASCAR's virtual race aired nationally during the sports shutdown caused by the new coronavirus. NASCAR has suspended its season and has worked with iRacing to create a 6-race series of the virtual competitions. This running was aired in some markets by Fox and nationally on cable's Fox Sports One after last week's race was the highest-rated esports race in history. The iRacing gives drivers a chance to spotlight their sponsors and keep fans engaged. NASCAR has so far postponed seven races.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The third game on the list is North Carolina State's victory over Phi Slama Jama and Houston in 1983. Lorenzo Charles provided the winning points, collecting a miss by Dereck Whittenburg and slamming it with one second left in a 54-52 stunner that ended Houston's 26-game winning streak. The Cougars were led by Akeem Olajuwon with 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter says she will forego her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft. Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee this season _ the most points scored by a Texas A&M player in an SEC game in program history. The WNBA announced Thursday that it's draft will be virtual this year on April 17.