Lawton shooting sends man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in Lawton Sunday afternoon.
According to the Lawton Police Department, at 3:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of NW Baldwin Avenue on a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect fled the scene, and it is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and investigate the incident.
We will provide updates as they become available.
