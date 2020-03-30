STATE UPDATE: Cotton Co. sees first case, Comanche Co. adds one

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Cotton County has joined the growing list of counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They now show to have one confirmed case.
Comanche County’s numbers have grown to 12 positive cases. Grady County now has three confirmed cases.
Overall, Oklahoma saw numbers increase from 429 to 481 and added one death, bringing that total to 17 in the state.
No Southwest Oklahoma counties have reported deaths in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.
