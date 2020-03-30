Tillman County child flown to OKC after falling in pond

DAVIDSON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a two-year-old had to be flown to Oklahoma City after falling into a pond on Sunday.
According to a report the incident happened around 12:30 on Sunday near Davidson.
Troopers say the child walked from his house to a private pond before slipping and falling in to the water. The child’s grandfather found the boy in the water, pulled him out and began lifesaving efforts.
The child was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter and was admitted to OU Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
