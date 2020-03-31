Coronavirus pandemic affects funeral services

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When a person loses a loved one, it is routine to hold a funeral in celebration of their life. But with the coronavirus spreading rapidly, the CDC has recommended a limit on in-person gatherings, making it hard for funeral homes to hold those memorials.
“They want to help the families, and at this point, it’s just as hard on us as it is the family to try to figure out and navigate through how they’re going to do this with just 10 people,” said Joe Highberger, vice president of the Oklahoma Funeral Board.
Linda Newsom, a managing partner at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, Sunset Memorial Gardens and Gray Funeral Home said they have been abiding by those guidelines at graveside, chapel and church services, limiting their staff to do so.
“Our goal is to take care of our families, and that’s why we’re still here," said Newsom. "We want to keep everyone safe and show dignity to the person that passed away and also show the respect for the family. That’s exactly why our doors are still open.”
Not only are funeral home employees using PPEs when taking a deceased person into their care, but they are also upping their sanitation inside their facilities.
“Disinfecting and cleaning after every viewing and visitation, cleaning throughout the day, just trying to make everyone safe," said Newsom. "We have several stations set up where they can do the hand sanitizing, and so I think every family feels that we’re tried to make everything as sterile and as clean as we can.”
Because the 10 person limit will not allow for everyone who wants to attend the funeral to be there, many funeral homes are offering to hold memorial services later in the year.
“Most funeral directors are very compassionate and want to help people and they don’t like to not do what people want to do, but at this point we’ve just got to be very diligent and follow the guidelines whatever the governor, the president and the CDC requires us to do, that’s what we need to do," said Highberger. "So, I just encourage all funeral homes to do that.”
Newsom said if any family has questions regarding what the funeral home standards are and how to ensure their safety at the funeral home, to give her a call at 580-353-2940.
