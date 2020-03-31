Drive-thru COVID testing to be setup in Jackson County on Wednesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Jackson County Health Department will be opening a drive-through testing clinic for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Officials with the health department say they have partnered with the City of Altus, Jackson County Emergency Management and other community partners to open the clinic.
The testing area will be setup in the Western Oklahoma State College south parking lot form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients are asked to enter at the far north entrance off of Main Street.
Due to limited supplies, only people from Oklahoma, who are over the age of 18, have a fever over 100.4 degrees with a cough or shortness of breath will be tested. Only one person per household will be tested.
Officials also say that people should NOT come for testing if they know they have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
