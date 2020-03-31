LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has turned out to be a pretty nice Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by 9pm tonight.
Tomorrow morning we could see a little fog in portions of Texoma. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s tomorrow morning and then hit the lower 60s by lunchtime. Winds tomorrow will drastically increase out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts into the upper 30s. These strong south winds will help temperatures reach the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.
More moisture moves into Texoma during the morning and afternoon Thursday. This will leave the chance for isolated showers, primarily in eastern Texoma, throughout the day. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. Winds will remain strong out of the south Thursday afternoon.
Friday afternoon rain chances increase as moisture moves in during the morning, and interacts with a cold front that arrives during the mid to late morning hours. This cold front will leave us with breezy winds out of the north at 10-20mph. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 60s.
Saturday looks to be nice and sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday morning more cloud cover moves in and rain chances increase. We could see widespread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Right now we are keep the beginning part of next week dry, but a few rain chances could develop in the forecast.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
