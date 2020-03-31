Clouds are slowing exiting our western counties and beginning to taper off. Throughout today, slow clearing will take place but some clouds will still linger. By the afternoon, we may even see a few peaks of sunshine! High temperatures rising into the mid and upper 60s. Later this evening into early Wednesday morning, clouds will gradually build back into our region! Despite the clouds, we are trending dry but mostly cloudy. High temperatures will warm into the low 70s. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow though with south winds at 15 to 25mph.