LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds are slowing exiting our western counties and beginning to taper off. Throughout today, slow clearing will take place but some clouds will still linger. By the afternoon, we may even see a few peaks of sunshine! High temperatures rising into the mid and upper 60s. Later this evening into early Wednesday morning, clouds will gradually build back into our region! Despite the clouds, we are trending dry but mostly cloudy. High temperatures will warm into the low 70s. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow though with south winds at 15 to 25mph.
Temperatures continue to rise heading into Thursday. We’ll be back into the mid and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated rain showers are possible throughout the day but most will stay dry!
By Friday afternoon, rain chances increase especially for those located in eastern portions of Texoma. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s but a cold front is going to pass by during the day, resulting in afternoon northwest winds.
The weekend looks to be about 50/50 right now. Saturday afternoon mostly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Heading into Sunday, rain and storm chances are back in the forecast. Rain is looking to move in around 6AM and last through mid afternoon on Monday. Despite the rain and clouds high temperatures Sunday & Monday will be in the low and mid 70s, respectively.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.