Friends remember Country music star, Velma native Joe Diffie

VELMA, Okla. (TNN) - The coronavirus death toll is hitting home after the death of Grammy Award winning Country Music artist Joe Diffie passed away from COVID-19.
Known throughout the country, Diffie spent most of his youth right here in Southwest Oklahoma.
Famous for songs like "Pick Up Man," "John Deere Greene" and Third Rock From The Sun", Joe Diffie's career spanned decades.
One his closest friends said he even remembers the day his career took off.
"I’ll never forget the first time he hit the radio. I was in Duncan and I was coming home, and they said Joe Diffie. It was unreal then, then his music, he’s just had so many hits,” said K D Eason.
Eason said he met Joe when they were around 13, while at Velma.
He said they bonded quickly, over sports, and most importantly over music.
"Lets just say we were in a band together, church group, and he had all the talent, but we did sing together,” said Eason.
And throughout his life, Eason said their relationship stayed strong, because Joe’s fame was never the most important thing.
"He put out an album a few years back called “Regular Joe,” and that describes him, because he was a regular Joe, and he stayed true to his roots,” said Eason.
Being friends before and after his country music success, another part of Diffie that always stuck out was his willingness to interact with his fans.
"If 40 people come out, he would stand there and take a picture with everyone of them, and they’d go into long stories, and he would stand there and smile, and say I appreciate you being a fan,” said Eason.
Not knowing him until later in his career, Caren Eason said her fondness of Joe was built on his tour bus, or on a cruise ship, and that’s where she really learned how popular he was, with people of all ages.
"When we were on that cruise, the time he performed, it was more packed than anywhere we were at, and that was good to see. It was always his family, my family and friends. It was a lot of fun,” said Caren Eason.
With his life lost to the pandemic impacting the entire world, both said this should serve as a wake up call that it can happen to anyone.
People in Lawton may also remember Diffie from his time at Cameron University.
Before his music career took off, a post from CU said Diffie had dreams of working in the medical field.
