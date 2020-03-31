Lawton mayor amending civil emergency, will institute curfew

By Jarred Burk | March 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 12:22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker is implementing a curfew amongst other changes to his emergency proclamation.

The Mayor says the curfew will apply to all citizens and will extend from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. except essential personnel and cases of emergency.

Officials are working to get the amendment formalized and signed.

The order will likely go into effect at noon on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story.

