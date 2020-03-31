Local school learning from home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Academy of Art and Sciences has started their first day of social distance learning.
Sophomore Bonita Davis said despite learning from home, she feels like teachers have set up the right plan for students.
“We are starting today and I have got a whole schedule of my assignments and I feel like I am going to be a lot more organized and this is going to be new for all of us," said Davis.
Michelle Smith is the Secondary Principal. She said teachers will be teaching using a program called Canvas, Email or pre recorded lectures during this distance learning.
“Each teacher has figured out a way to teach the lessons they would’ve taught if the kids were here to the best of his or her ability through the internet from now until we get to come back," said Smith.
To make things interesting students were asked to do fun this morning.
“We have asked our kids at home to post on Facebook about what they are doing to have fun at home and we are going to judge by the likes they get to see which team gets the most points," said Smith.
Smith said they have kids that learned how to rope a calf and how to make their own soap.
This is only this beginning but Smith hopes the school year does not in this way for the students unlike public schools they haven’t made that decision to shut down yet.
“We miss you guys and we have not closed indefinitely. We have closed until everyone says its all clear. We are hoping for just one week of school. We have four musicals and two plays and a prom that we would all love to have and graduations we would really love to do that," said Smith.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.