STATE UPDATE: Number of cases in Comanche and Stephens Co. continue to increase, state totals jump

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County now has 15 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of three cases from Monday.
Stephens County also saw a jump from two cases to five cases.
No other new cases have been reported in our viewing area but the state numbers continue to increase.
Oklahoma increased from 481 to 565 and added six deaths which brings the total to 23.
No Southwest Oklahoma counties have reported deaths in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.
