Walters man working to feed those in need during pandemic

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Despite being closed due to the coronavirus, a Walters business owner is using his store to make sandwiches and snacks for those in need.
As things continued to worsen due to the coronavirus, Walters resident and owner of The Gem Jewelry Repair Todd Pyle knew he needed to do one thing – serve.
“Jesus told us, he gave us two commands. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, your mind, your soul and your strength. And love your neighbor as yourself. I think with all that’s going on with the world today, it’s very, very important we remember those two commands. If we do that, everything is going to be OK,” Pyle said.
That service started a few weeks back when students at Walters Public Schools were on spring break.
“I guess the good Lord impressed on me that kids need something to eat. So, I thought, I can make a sandwich. So, I came down here, bought stuff and started making sandwiches and put it on Facebook. People started coming in, at that point it wasn’t shutdown time,” Pyle said.
Pyle said by Friday of that week, he was making sandwiches for 50 or 60 kids each day. But as the situation continued to change, so did the needs of the community.
“I knew the lunch program was going to start up after spring break and I thought that’d be an opportunity and plus provide sandwiches for adults that needed a little something to eat,” Pyle said.
So, he continued making sandwich lunches for the community, while also starting to make little snack bags to go alongside them. It didn’t take long for others to join in.
“I’m going to say at least fifty people had a hand in this because they see it is a service their community needs,” Pyle said.
Now, even though his store is closed, Pyle continues to go to work. But instead of fixing jewelry, he’s using community donations to make dozens of lunches and snack bags that he gives away every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“I want to show others that they have value. Not to have pity, but to show others they are valued. I want to show them a little bit of love,” Pyle said.
Getting the sandwiches and snack bags is extremely easy. Pyle’s store is at 107 South Broadway in Walters. He said the sandwich bags are usually placed in the ice chests out front around 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.