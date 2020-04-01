LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a windy afternoon throughout Texoma. These stronger winds, out of the south, will stick with us throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 50s.
Tomorrow morning and afternoon a dryline will progress eastward through central Texoma and bring a few lower end rain chances for counties between I-44 and I-35. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 70s.
Friday another round of showers are possible as a cold front dives in from the northwest. This will bring better rain chances for counties here in southwest Oklahoma. High temperatures Friday will only be in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain chances have been added for Saturday, although most will stay dry, with the better chances to the southeast of the Texoma viewing area. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday afternoon will be our next best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms here in Texoma. A warm front will push in out of the southwest and interact with plenty of moisture to develop a few moderate to heavy downpours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.
A warm front will move through Texoma early next week bringing temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday low end rain chances remain in the forecast, but most should expect to stay dry.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
