LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Well... we made it to Wednesday but also more importantly to the month of April!
To kick off the new month, we’re going to be seeing an increase in clouds throughout the day. Despite the clouds, high temperatures are going to rise into the mid and upper 70s today! This Wednesday is also going to bring us some breezy south winds! Sustained between 15 to 25mph and gusts could exceed 30, at times.
More moisture moves into Texoma during the morning and afternoon on Thursday. This will leave the chance for isolated showers, primarily in eastern Texoma, throughout the day. High temperatures will rise into the mid 70s. Winds will remain strong out of the south Thursday afternoon.
Friday afternoon rain chances increase as moisture moves in during the morning, and interacts with a cold front that arrives during the mid to late morning hours. This cold front will leave us with breezy winds out of the north at 10-20mph. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 60s.
Saturday looks to be nice and sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday morning more cloud cover moves in and rain chances increase. We could see widespread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Right now we are keep the beginning part of next week dry, but a few rain chances could develop in the forecast.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
