Five AR-15s stolen from Lawton gun store

"It’s very troubling for us, we know a lot of people are going to be home, a lot of people are going to be going stir crazy as we call it. So, having somebody out there with these high-powered weapons, who knows what they’re willing to do, what they’re going to try to do. Whether it be burglaries, robberies or something with those weapons. At the same time, our officers are always on high alert when dealing with the public in different regards, but especially now. We know these high-powered weapons are out there and we know that somebody’s got them in their possession, whether they want to sell them or use them for other things,” said Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department.