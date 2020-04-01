Five AR-15s stolen from Lawton gun store

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are looking for a group of people responsible for stealing five AR-15s from a gun store.
Surveillance video shows that just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, three people broke through a metal door and pried open a metal deadbolt at Uncle Sam’s Guns in Lawton.
"It’s very troubling for us, we know a lot of people are going to be home, a lot of people are going to be going stir crazy as we call it. So, having somebody out there with these high-powered weapons, who knows what they’re willing to do, what they’re going to try to do. Whether it be burglaries, robberies or something with those weapons. At the same time, our officers are always on high alert when dealing with the public in different regards, but especially now. We know these high-powered weapons are out there and we know that somebody’s got them in their possession, whether they want to sell them or use them for other things,” said Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department.
From the time they broke into the store to the time they left, the thieves were inside for less than a minute.
"Watching the surveillance video, seeing them come in and out, they had a mission, they had a plan. They knew what they were there for, obviously the type of store you’re in, you know what’s there already,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the crime happening that quickly makes the investigation difficult for detectives, so they’re looking to the community for help.
"People that go in and don’t leave any trace behind, don’t leave any type of evidence for us to collect or anything like that, it’s always a hard-starting point for us because we’re behind the eight-ball so to speak. So, if we can get a lead or information from somebody in the community or even put a photo out and say yea, I know who that is, that’s a huge help for us. It makes it difficult but it’s nothing that we can’t overcome,” Jenkins said.
If you have any information about the crime, you can report it anonymously by calling (580) 355 – INFO or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app.
