The importance of exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It can be tempting to use this extra time at home to lounge around and catch up on some of your favorite shows, but to keep your health strong, you need to keep moving.
It is uncertain how long we will be staying inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why nurse practitioner at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Nakeda Hall, said now is the time to start setting healthy habits.
Instead of reaching for a snack or the remote, how about lacing up your trainers and heading outside.
“You can walk in a neighborhood," said Hall. "Still be careful walking out in certain areas, because the coronavirus can still be spread in the air.”
If you need a little extra guidance on getting active, you are in luck. Candi Bridges, owner of EyeCandi Fitness, will show you how to break a sweat from the comfort of your own home.
“We’re just trying to still engage everyone, still have that family community within our gym and even new people," said Bridges. "Everyone’s stuck inside, and so at least this is something that can keep them up and moving.”
Bridges said they are posting the free sessions every day.
“You want to keep those lungs strong and healthy," said Bridges. "That’s another thing. You want to stay moving, not just lounging. If you start feeling like you’re getting a cold, keep moving around. Try to fight it off.”
“It’ll boost your immune system by exercising," said Hall. "It helps fight off any of the viral infections, just as well as if you had the flu or any other viral symptoms that will come about.”
Bridges said although the setup is not ideal, getting to interact online with her clients has been helpful to her, too.
“It’s hard not coming here every day, because this is what I love, and people count on me and they depend on us to be here. So you automatically feel like you’re letting a lot of people down," said Bridges. "So at least by going live, it still lets us be there for everyone.”
Bridges said the workout are about 30 minutes long, and they range from cardio to bootcamp-style fitness.
