UPDATE: Lawton police identify homicide victim, say they have suspect

UPDATE: Lawton police identify man who was shot as 22-year old Cody Newman who was pronounced dead on scene.
Lawton police say they have a suspect in custody.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday night.
When police arrived at the scene around 11 P.M. they found a 22-year old male dead.
The shooting happened near the 1800 block of Lake Avenue.
Officials tell us people were inside the home when the shooting happened.
They have been taken in for questioning.
