Local community becomes creative during outbreak

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin Community Library has put together a Books Gone Wild activity to give the community something fun to do outside while social distancing.
During these hard times Elgin Community Library is helping the community make the best out of it. Once Sterling 8th grader Rustam Azimi learned about the Books Gone Wild activity, he set himself on a mission to find a book. He found Harlen Coben Run Away.
“it’s a very interesting book I like it and because I am working at home like a lot of kids are. We are reading it as an assignment so like a chapter a day that’s what we are doing and it’s been really fun. I thought it was a great idea when my mom told me about it," said Rustam.
Rustam’s younger brother Gio also found a book. Gio said his school’s library did not have the book he found so he’s happy to read something new.
“This book I haven’t really read it that much. I read these kind of books at school,” said Gio.
Librarian Leslie Durham said her team came up with the concept of finding books from the find a rock activity that’s been going on but with books instead.
“We are hiding books people can go out and find them post pictures, hints of where the books are going. They can keep the books, they can hide the books, they can read the books and then re hide the books. We just asked that everything be sanitized if they take that route," said Durham.
Books are being placed in Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling and at Robinson Boat Landing. All books will be sanitized, cleaned and placed in zip lock bags before they are hidden.
“We started about a week ago and people have been posting pictures. We started a Facebook page about it the community has been posting pictures says we have been contributing our own books and they have specified that they are cleaning the books before they are hiding them,” said Durham.
