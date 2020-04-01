STATE UPDATE: First SWOK death reported, multiple counties increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Health Department says positive COVID-19 cases have topped 700.
Greer County has reported the first COVID-19 related death in Southwest Oklahoma.The Oklahoma State Health Department said the victim was a woman who was over 65 years of age. They have had two total cases.
Comanche, Stephens, Jackson and Grady Counties all saw increases over Tuesday’s numbers.
The death toll from the virus increased to 30 on Wednesday with 719 total positive cases, an increase of seven and 154, respectively.
