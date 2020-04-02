Boys and Girls Club helping out the community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Lawton is closed to the public because of the pandemic but they will be providing free dinner for kids in the community.
“We are apart of the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank kids cafe program and summer feeding site program and we have been given the okay to serve dinner meals everyday," said Amanda Nunez, Unit Director for the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Lawton.
She said Lawton Public Schools has gone above and beyond providing breakfast and lunch for kids. So it was only right that they served dinner.
“We were just very thankful for the opportunity so we could be able to provide that’s service to the kids in our community. Everyday Monday - Friday from 4:30 p.m to 6 with a meal,” said Nunez.
Meals will come with a sandwich or some type of protein, cheese, fruit, vegetables and milk.
“Any children from the ages of 4 to 18 they do need to come with their parents to receive a meal," said Nunez.
You do not have to be a club member to receive a meal. All kids who meet the age requirement are welcome to a meal. Ramona Shegog is a program aid at the Boys & Girls Club. She said these meals can help kids get a good night rest.
“It brings joy to me to be able to provide them with a meal that way I know that we are doing what we can through the boys and girls club and the community," said Shegog.
