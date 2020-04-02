UPDATE: City of Lawton curfew to begin next Monday at 11 p.m.

UPDATE
Councilors decided to start the curfew at 11 p.m. Monday along with other portions of their amendments.
Some businesses they re-opened will have to close at noon on Friday.
Other changes including sanitation rules and sneezeguards will have to be in place at local businesses starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
We will continue to add specifics as the city releases the information.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton approved amendments to the civil emergency order during an emergency meeting on Thursday morning.
Councilmembers voted to instate a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all citizens in Lawton. The vote was 5-2 after councilmembers discussed the proposal and some showed concern about why the curfew was needed.
The meeting lasted for hours with debate and attempted explanations of the proposed new rules. It was two hours before the council voted on their first measure where they told some businesses they had to close and others could stay open but with restrictions. At least one council member, Sean Fortenbaugh, was still not clear on what the rules were going to be and he voted against the proposal. It did pass after the remaining councilmembers voted in favor. We are working to get clarification on details of the passed proposal.
In the middle of discussion, the timing for these amendments to be implemented was discussed to be at noon on Friday but no clear decision was announced.
In a proclaimed civil emergency, the mayor of Lawton is granted sole power to make decisions which affect citizens and businesses by the city charter. During the meeting Mayor Stan Booker and the council also discussed a number of topics including adjusting the city charter to take away sole power during a civil emergency from the mayor and spreading out the responsibility to the entire council. A decision was not made at the emergency meeting but officials said they would discuss it in the future.
We will be reaching out to councilmembers to get further clarification on when these new rules will go into effect and what they mean for citizens of Lawton.
As of publishing of this story, the meeting is still ongoing.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more details are released on this situation.
