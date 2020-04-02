UPDATE: City of Lawton curfew to begin next Monday at 11 p.m.

The meeting lasted for hours with debate and attempted explanations of the proposed new rules. It was two hours before the council voted on their first measure where they told some businesses they had to close and others could stay open but with restrictions. At least one council member, Sean Fortenbaugh, was still not clear on what the rules were going to be and he voted against the proposal. It did pass after the remaining councilmembers voted in favor. We are working to get clarification on details of the passed proposal.