District Attorney clears officers involved in late January shooting

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - District Attorney Jason Hicks has ruled that three officers who opened fire on a suspect’s car at the end of a chase in late January were justified.
The incident took place in the town of Comanche.
The chase started in Cotton County and went along Highway 53.
It ended when Hicks says the driver, Ila Combs, attempted to avoid stop sticks that were laid out, and then in her attempt to take off, nearly hit three responding officers, who opened fire.
Bullets struck Combs and her passenger, Ronald Colemand, Junior.
Both were taken to a hospital to be treated.
Hicks ruled that the three officers were defending themselves when they opened fire.
